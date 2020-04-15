Odd couple? Bachelor alums Chris Soules and Victoria Fuller are hanging out after the two connected via social media, Us Weekly can confirm.

“Chris slid into Victoria’s DMs,” a source tells Us exclusively. “He apparently DMs a lot of people.”

Reality Steve was the first to report on Wednesday, April 15, that Soules, 38, and Fuller, 26, were spending the week together in his home state of Iowa. Meanwhile, fans noticed on April 2 that the pair began following each other on Instagram.

The Dancing With the Stars alum appeared on Andi Dorfman’s season of The Bachelorette in 2014 before going on to star as the season 19 Bachelor the following year. He got engaged to Whitney Bischoff, but they announced their split in May 2015.

Fuller, for her part, made headlines as a contestant on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor earlier this year. She earned a spot in the final three, but the pilot, 28, sent her home after their fantasy suite date.

Soules revealed in December 2019 that he had “given up” on finding The One. “I just think you know when you know, when you find it,” he told Us exclusively at the time. “I’m getting old enough to kind of learn that it’s just about, like, when it’s time, it will occur.”

The farmer noted that he did not have a timeline for settling down either. “I used to a long time ago, but as time goes by, I’m healthy, I’m semi-young, and when I meet the right person, it will be the right time,” he explained.

Soules was arrested in April 2017 after he allegedly rear-ended a tractor driven by Kenny Mosher, who died from injuries he sustained in the incident. The TV personality was accused of leaving the scene before the police arrived. He pleaded guilty to a count related to the crash in November 2018 and agreed to a two-year suspended prison sentence in August 2019. He is now serving two years of probation.

Meanwhile, Fuller caused multiple controversies during her stint on The Bachelor. She apologized in February for wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt, claiming that the campaign she was involved in was meant to oppose marlin overfishing. The Virginia native also denied allegations that she broke up several marriages during The Women Tell All in March.