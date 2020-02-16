Bachelor contestant Victoria Fuller has apologized for wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt as part of a campaign in opposition of marlin overfishing before her appearance on the show.

“I would like to sincerely apologize for my involvement with We Love Marlins,” Fuller, 26, wrote via her Instagram Story on Saturday, February 15. “My intention was only to support an endangered species. I want to say that I unequivocally reject the beliefs of the white lives matter movement or any propaganda that supports racism of any kind. I would like to specifically apologize to people of color that are affected by racism daily. It was never my intention to add fuel to the racial fire in this country.”

She added, “This has truly been an educational moment for me and I hope to be a voice against racism moving forward. I hope I can be shown grace as I navigate through this process.”

Fuller, who Peter Weber chose as one of his final four women in season 24, won a chance to appear on a digital cover of Cosmopolitan with the 28-year-old pilot on the February 3 episode of The Bachelor. The magazine announced later that day that it would not run Fuller’s cover because of her involvement in the controversial campaign.

“Unequivocally, the White Lives Matter movement does not reflect the values of the Cosmo brand,” editor-in-chief Jessica Pels penned in a letter published on February 3. “We stand in solidarity with Black Lives Matter and any cause that fights to end injustices for people of color.”

Fuller apologized for the scandal ahead of the episode airing in the comments section of a post shared by the Instagram account BachelorClues, which featured her biography and past photo shoot. Fuller explained that she joined We Love Marlins’ campaign — which featured phrases such as “White Lives Matter” and “Blue Lives Matter” — only as part of a conservation effort for marlins.

“In regards to a sensitive topic, I come from a very diverse background & am in support of all races! Virginia Beach is a VERY large fishing town where Marlin tournaments are held every year! Glad to clear this up,” Fuller wrote on January 3 . “I’m sorry if you or anyone else’s feelings were hurt. That was never my intention.”