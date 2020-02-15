Look Out Peter! Patrick Schwarzenegger Flirts With ‘Bachelor’ Contestant Hannah Ann Sluss

Watch out Pilot Pete! Patrick Schwarzenegger got flirty with Bachelor contestant Hannah Ann Sluss via Instagram on Friday, February 14.

The 23-year-old model, who is currently competing for Peter Weber‘s affections on season 24 of The Bachelor, posted a photo of herself in a pair of black shorts and a red T-shirt which read, “in the mood 2 kiss.”

Sluss captioned the pic, “Pucker up its Valentine’s Day,” to which Schwarzenegger, 26, commented, “We’re puckered up.”

The Tennessee native caught the eye of Weber, 28, during the season premiere of The Bachelor when she gave him a painting of the Rocky Mountains that she made with her father. The special moment earned Sluss a kiss from the pilot — and the coveted first impression rose.

Later in the season, Sluss received a rose from Weber during a group date. On the February 10, episode, Weber became concerned when the painter admitted that she’s never been in love. However, he decided to keep Sluss around for the hometown dates, which landed her in the final four.

Schwarzenegger, for his part, is currently dating Abby Champion. The Midnight Sun actor told Us Weekly on February 6 that he wasn’t sure if he would be with the 22-year-old model for Valentine’s Day because of her work schedule. However, Schwarzenegger revealed that their date would be low-key.

“We’ll go get ice cream and food,” he said at the time.

Schwarzenegger previously dated Tootsie Burns from 2013 to 2014 and Miley Cyrus from November 2014 to April 2015.

In April 2019, the actor opened up about the incident that led him to stop smoking marijuana, which occurred around the same time that he ended his relationship with Cyrus, 27.

“FUN STORY: Few years ago (4 exactly) showed up lil high to Easter brunch… classic,” the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver wrote via Instagram at the time. “My old man asked why… said ‘I dunno makes thing more fun.’ He replied how much more fun do you need to have, life is so good. I’m high on life. I never want anything that would take me out of my current life. Being high on life is better then anything else.”

He added, “Long story short… Haven’t smoked since then… just HIGH ON LIFE NOW! Happy & healthy & can’t thank god enough to see another day! Happy 4/20 sorry if that was a buzz kill lol.”