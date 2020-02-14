Southern belle! Peter Weber gave his first impression rose to Hannah Ann Sluss during the season 24 premiere of The Bachelor on January 6, and now she is in the final four.

Hannah Ann, 23, raised eyebrows during her first night in the Bachelor mansion when she interrupted Peter, 28, not once, not twice, but three times during his conversations with other women. The pilot was flattered, but the other contestants were less than thrilled that Hannah Ann was hogging all of Peter’s time.

Peter was especially taken by Hannah Ann after she gave him a painting of the Rocky Mountains that she made with her father. The pair bonded over their shared family values — and ultimately shared a kiss.

As the season went on, the Bachelorette alum’s feelings for Hannah Ann continued to grow. He even gave her a rose during the group date on the February 3 episode. However, Peter expressed worry when Hannah Ann said in the next episode she has never been in love.

Still, Peter decided to give their romance a chance, advancing Hannah Ann to the hometown dates at the end of the emotional February 10 episode.

Below, Us Weekly rounds up five things to know about this season’s front-runner.