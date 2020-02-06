At the beginning of the special Wednesday, February 5, episode of The Bachelor, Peter Weber was beaming in Chile! He had 10 women remaining and had just gotten his stitches out — so he was glowing. The women, on the other hand, were not.

After Tammy said she hoped they could move forward, Mykenna immediately broke down in tears at lunch with the girls, explaining that she pulled him aside before the last cocktail party because she felt she needed more time. Victoria F. didn’t agree, explaining that what she did was “unacceptable” and then said, “don’t let it happen again.” In her interview, Victoria added that Mykenna seemed like a weepy, wet dog.

Hannah Ann got the first one-on-one date, upsetting everyone per usual, especially since she was younger and others weren’t sure she was actually ready for marriage. She told him that she’s never been in love but she’s “felt love.” As a reminder, she’s 23.

That was a bit of a red flag for him since he wanted to make sure that she was ready for a serious commitment. During dinner, he left the table for a minute to go outside because he was frustrated that her all her answers were perfect but he didn’t see her emotions.

Like clockwork, she walked outside to tell him she’d been smiling through the show and couldn’t do that anymore. She started crying and told him she was starting to fall in love with him. He then gave her the rose. He later said he could see himself falling in love with her too.

Sydney, Natasha, Kelsey, Victoria P., Madison, Tammy, Kelly and Mykenna were then sent on a group date where they had to act out a dramatic soap opera scene. Mykenna, oddly enough, was cast as the maid in the background who Peter realized he was in love with after many other women. Mykenna, who nearly went home when she wasn’t picked for a one-on-one, was thrilled by the date.

Later on, Peter was brutally honest with Victoria P., telling her that she was more confident in their relationship than he was — and that he couldn’t see her as his wife. She, in turn, told him she was worried for him and did not accept his apology. She also said, “I don’t need you to walk me out,” but he insisted.

The drama also continued with Tammy, again. She called Mykenna immature and said she didn’t seem ready for a relationship. Most of the women agreed that Tammy seemed more focused on eliminating other women than dating Peter. At the end of the group date, Peter gave the rose to Madison.

Peter then went on his second one-on-one with Victoria F. and said during an interview that he could see her being “the future Mrs. Weber.” However, he was shocked by a conversation later in the day when she cried and said she was struggling seeing him with other women. At dinner, he said she seemed to be sabotaging their relationship.

This time, it was her that walked away from him. She admitted to producers that she knew she shouldn’t take out her frustrations on him and that she wasn’t sure she was ready. Meanwhile, Peter was convinced she did not want this — but he really did. Ultimately, she returned and gave her the rose.

At the final cocktail hour, both Tammy and Mykenna had to sit down with Peter — because the drama had gotten to be too much. During their one-on-one time, Tammy told Peter she was taking things very seriously and felt that Mykenna did not — that she was just building her brand and that she packed her bags before the group date.

Meanwhile, Mykenna said that Tammy was twisting things to make her look bad and just wanted a chance with him that she hadn’t been given.

Afterward, he told the two of them that only one could stay and that one would be Mykenna. At the rose ceremony, however, he sent her home anyway, along with Sydney.

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.