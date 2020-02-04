Former Bachelorette Desiree Hartsock will be blogging exclusively with Us Weekly each week about her opinion on Peter Weber‘ journey to find love on The Bachelor. Check back every Tuesday for her recap!

The word that best describes this season of The Bachelor is DRAMATIC — not the kind of dramatic that leaves audiences grasping to their seats or the dramatic that ensues applause. It’s like 14-year-old cattiness dramatic that I can’t really get behind.

It’s been a good 15 years since my high school years so watching a few of the ladies right out of college is a harder pill to swallow as they tattle-tall on one another. That said, it also reminds me to watch their actions with a bit of grace. I mean, there is so much more life experience for many of these ladies to go through in order to recognize how childish some of the actions are or to understand their own emotions as they navigate a world with many twists and turns without a handy rule book to follow on how to respond to such things.

For Peter and the rest of the house, I’m glad he sent Alayah home. I don’t even know if she did anything wrong — except for being herself. In that environment, that did not work for her. Having her there was taking away from the energy and the time he should be spending on stronger and less dramatic relationships. It’s not easy to please everyone while also being selfish enough to find the right person in the mix but Peter is trying — trying to make the ladies feel validated while also pursuing what he needs to.

Costa Rica is absolutely stunning! The setting is so romantic and truly a great place to hit reset and to grow these relationships. We are about halfway through, and this is when it starts to get real. For the first few weeks, it’s just a fun experience but as people start getting sent home and you start to watch the Bachelor getting closer to other ladies, the heartstrings start to get tied up, not knowing which way is up or down or which feelings are right or wrong.

At least we know Sydney and Peter have got some steeeeamy physical chemistry! She has always been mysterious to me, as Peter mentioned, so I’m so glad she shared her story to understand how much of her strength comes from overcoming hate. Her strength (and beauty) give her a very intriguing edge that makes you want to know more about her. As much as they do have an insane attraction, I think some of the other relationships may be further along emotionally, but I’m rooting for her to get there with him too.

Side note: It’s amazing how easily Peter forgets the cameras and can be intentional and in-the-moment with every lady! That’s tough to do. If we had to gauge who he likes the most off of make-out sessions, I would be in the woods because he makes each make out movie-worthy.

Kelsey seems to have been at the forefront of much debate in the house, ever since night one. She is very emotional, which is not at all a terrible thing. She processes her feelings through tears (and wine) which is very normal, in a normal setting. However, this type of environment is definitely not healthy for her — not just because it’s not a safe haven for tears but it’s also not bringing about a positive reaction from everyone else around her, which will, in turn, cause more emotion, triggering the never-ending cycle of the ladies being annoyed by it. Honestly, there should be no hate on her as she most likely isn’t this way in a monogamous relationship when she is validated and secure.

Would you be ok with a man your falling in love with and making out with other women in front of you? No, of course not. Did she sign up for it? Yes. That’s more of why I just don’t think this process is for her. I hope she can overcome the feelings of doubt and insecurity but these spouts seem to be a pattern and we haven’t seen the end of it yet.

With Kelly, we go from one extreme to the next. She doesn’t even show an ounce of emotion and is definitely holding back to protect herself. If the tables were turned and the two of them started dating outside of the show, they would probably have dated for a while, had the time to open up naturally and could have a very lovely love story. But that isn’t the case and I don’t see this one ending well. This process isn’t for her either.

Peter is so incredibly right when he said, “You have to give yourself to the process for it to work,” because when you give in to it, you realize how beautiful the outcome and being vulnerable can be. Whether it works in the end or not, being vulnerable helps you grow individually while you also have the potential to grow together. This is one of the first seasons that is clearly highlighting the way we process feelings and emotions as women is very different from person to person, and how we react to those feelings is also very different.

Kelly, who is extremely guarded, uses that as a defense mechanism to keep herself from getting hurt, all the while pushing him away. Kelsey is outwardly emotional with deep sadness when she is upset, pushing the ladies in the house away. Then you have ladies who journal or write to process emotion and others who are just confident and don’t have any emotions to deal with at all. I wish this could be recognized in the house as everyone goes through the same experience but when you’re in a bubble of competition, influence and tension, that’s just not going to happen.

I wonder what drama will ensue next week? Any guesses? Here are my picks for the week:

Madi — She has natural chemistry that can withstand drama.

Victoria F — There’s attraction and conversation that will continue to grow.

Victoria P — He’s into her.

Hannah Ann — He’s also into her but has more depth to go.

Kelsey — She’s honest and he continues to validate her.

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET. This week, a special episode airs Wednesday, February 5, at 8 p.m. ET.