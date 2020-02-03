Déjà vu! Hannah Brown, Nick Viall and more Bachelor Nation stars made careers out of turning in multiple appearances on the franchise’s slew of shows.

The former Miss Alabama USA won over fans during season 23 of The Bachelor as she vied for Colton Underwood’s affection in early 2019. Brown then took a swing at being the rose bearer in her role as the season 15 Bachelorette. After her engagement to winner Jed Wyatt ended, she returned to ex Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor to rehash their feelings for one another.

Brown’s reappearance caused a stir among Weber’s contestants. “I mean I totally understand their frustration. I was just as frustrated, if not more,” the pilot told Us Weekly exclusively in January 2020. “And the entire time I was talking with Hannah, in the back of my mind, I was thinking about them and what that was going to do to them. And, you know, I knew they had sacrificed their time to be there, and give it a shot with me.”

The Bachelor added that their frustrations were “totally justified” and he “tried to do my best from that moment on to really show them that I was ready to leave that in the past and just focus on them.”

Chris Bukowski, for his part, retired from the franchise after a record-breaking five appearances across The Bachelorette, Bachelor Pad and Bachelor in Paradise. However, he returned for another shot at love in season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise. “I feel like I started this when I was so young,” he explained exclusively to Us in August 2019. “I just turned 25. I’m 32 now, so I felt like it was a good time for me to come back and do this in the right way.”

The Illinois native, who noted that he felt “more ready” to be engaged than he did when he first entered the franchise, proposed to Katie Morton during the season 6 finale. The couple announced their split in December 2019.

Scroll through to revisit the Bachelor stars who just could not stay away from the show!