Colton's Ex Heather Crashes Season 25 of 'The Bachelor': What We Know

A tale as old as time. Two years after competing for Colton Underwood’s heart on season 23 of The Bachelor, Heather Martin is returning to the ABC series to shoot her shot with Matt James.

The network teased the 25-year-old San Diego resident’s arrival in the trailer for upcoming episodes after the Monday, January 4, premiere.

“Heather, what are you doing here? You could honestly destroy this whole thing for Matt,” Chris Harrison tells Heather in the clip.

Regardless of the host’s warning, Heather goes inside Nemacolin Resort, where season 25 was filmed, and surprises Matt, who looks shocked by her arrival.

“I feel like I’m in a dream right now,” the 29-year-old Bachelor says.

While the promo also teased additional contestants showing up during the Monday, January 12, episode of the ABC series, the ladies are clearly upset about Heather.

“You already had your f—king shot at a Bachelor, like, go home,” one of the women can be heard saying in the clip.

Heather, meanwhile, tells the cameras, “This is like an impossible situation, still, like, I do feel like Matt’s worth it.”

While it’s unclear how well Heather and Matt know each other, they share a mutual friend: Hannah Brown. The model met the 26-year-old pageant queen on Colton’s season, which aired in 2019. The former football player, meanwhile, became close with Hannah after she spent several weeks with him at Tyler Cameron’s house in Florida in March 2020. (Matt and Tyler, who was Hannah’s runner-up on season 15 of The Bachelorette, met in college.)

During her stint on Colton’s season, Heather eliminated herself ahead of the hometown dates.

“You’re something so special,” she told him at the time. “But right now, I just don’t think it’s fair to you.”

Heather is hardly the first Bachelor or Bachelorette contestant to crash another season. Back in 2014, Chris Bukowski attempted to join Andi Dorfman’s season but was turned away. During Ben Higgins’ season 20 of The Bachelor, both Amber James and Becca Tilley arrived on night one and scored roses for several weeks.

While viewers will have to wait and learn Heather’s fate, Nick Viall is the only returning contestant who made it past the final four. The “Viall Files” podcast host joined the competition for Kaitlyn Bristowe’s heart midseason in 2015. Kaitlyn, who admitted she and Nick chatted before the show started filming, allowed him to stay and he ended up finishing as her runner-up.

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

Scroll through for five things to know about Heather: