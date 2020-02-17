New love? Bachelor Nation’s Chris Bukowski was seen on a Valentine’s Day date with Katrina Badowski two months after his split from Katie Morton, Us Weekly can reveal.

The former reality TV star, 33, was spotted out to dinner at Bandit in Chicago on Friday, February 14, with The Bachelor alum, a source tells Us exclusively.

They dined together for about two and a half hours, an eyewitness says, where the sports bar owner drank Stella Artois and the former NFL dancer sipped sparkling rosé. “They shared a meal that included chicken tenders and tacos,” the source adds.

According to the insider, the pair didn’t hold hands inside the restaurant, but they were “talking, joking and flirted” throughout the evening. After some diners recognized them, they posed for photos.

The two former reality stars both follow each other on Instagram and Bukowski has been liking a lot of Badowski’s photos since early January 2020. Last month, the former NBA dancer liked one of Bukowski’s photos as well.

Badowski appeared on the current season of The Bachelor where she vied for Peter Weber’s heart. She was cut on the first night after showing the pilot, 28, a photo of her Sphynx cat named Jasmine.

Bukowski, on the other hand, first appeared on Emily Maynard’s season of The Bachelorette in 2012. He was then on Bachelor Pad and briefly popped up on a few seasons of Bachelor in Paradise before appearing in a full season of the spinoff series in 2019. During the summer 2019 season on BIP, Bukowski fell for Morton, 26. The two got engaged during the September 2019 finale, but called it quits in December.

“We are incredibly thankful for the support we’ve received from our family, friends and everyone who supported us throughout our journey – from paradise to this moment,” Bukowski and Morton wrote via Instagram when they announced the end of their engagement. “We are grateful for everything that we’ve learned in this chapter, and are hopeful for what is to come in life and in love for both of us.”

Prior to his Valentine’s Day date, Bukowski and his former BIP flame sparked reconciliation rumors earlier this month when he left a flirty comment on a photo that Morton shared with her followers.

“Comment your favorite place you’ve ever traveled to,” she captioned the post on February 5. “Your apartment,” Bukowski wrote back in the comments section.