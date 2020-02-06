Rekindling an old flame? Bachelor Nation is keeping a close eye on Chris Bukowski and Katie Morton after the former couple sparked rumors that they have reconciled their romance.

Bukowski, 33, raised eyebrows on Wednesday, February 5, when he left a flirty comment on a photo that Morton, 26, shared via Instagram of herself drinking champagne while vacationing in Rome. “Comment your favorite place you’ve ever traveled to,” she captioned the post.

In the comments section, the sports bar owner wrote, “Your apartment.”

Other members of Bachelor Nation responded too. Clay Harbor commented, “Sayulita Mexico,” where Bachelor in Paradise is filmed, while Becca Kufrin joked, “My bed.”

Bukowski proposed to Morton during the season 6 finale of Bachelor in Paradise, which aired in September 2019. However, their long-distance relationship was on rocky waters at the After the Final Rose taping, where the medical sales representative took off her engagement ring twice.

Morton spoke about her relationship with Bukowski in the past tense during the reunion special, telling host Chris Harrison that she did not think her feelings for her then-fiancé were being reciprocated.

Despite the bumps in the road, the pair stayed together for nearly three more months after the finale aired. They announced their breakup in December 2019.

“One of the many lessons this life has taught us is that it’s okay to be stubborn in the pursuit of happiness. To fight for what is real and good, and that often times the hardest thing and the right thing are the same,” the reality stars said in a joint statement on Instagram at the time. “We’ve reached a point in our story where we agree it’s best to go our separate ways. We have chosen to love and respect each other as friends because that’s the base of our relationship, and it’s what is most natural for us. We are incredibly thankful for the support we’ve received from our family, friends and everyone who supported us throughout our journey – from paradise to this moment. We are grateful for everything that we’ve learned in this chapter, and are hopeful for what is to come in life and in love for both of us.”