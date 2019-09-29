



Now, they’re back together — but taking things slow.

“We’re doing great. I’m just finally getting home and everything’s getting back to normal. So we’re excited to just, like, breathe,” Katie, 26, told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting Lulus first Pop-Up shop in Los Angeles on Friday, September 27. “It is so nice just being able to see our families and be with our friends in public. That’s what I’m looking forward to most. We both thrive in social aspects and events and we both thrive in our friend groups and friendships, so I’m excited for us to finally integrate all of them because we were in hiding for so long. It put a lot of pressure [on us]. Now it’s like normal life.”

Currently, Chris, 33, and Katie are maintaining a long-distance relationship. “Chris travels a lot and so do I, so we’re going to first try and figure out what our individual lives look like right now,” she told Us. “Everything is so busy and hectic. Then [we’ll] try and see what cities we’re spending the most time in, what cities we love the most, what makes the most sense for us and do it naturally — not try and force anything.”

The Bachelorette alum also opened up with Us on Friday while he prepped for a night out with the Lumenis OxyGeneo 3-in-1 Super Facial in Toronto. “Our relationship has been only getting better every day,” he said. “We’ve spent a lot of time with each other’s families. I was down in Florida, she was in Chicago. We’re good.”

He also added that while everything is “rushed in this world,” they’re taking it day by day. “I’ll be honest with you — and these are honest conversations that Katie and I have — I don’t think we’re talking about a wedding right now. I think the living situation and meshing our lives together is the most important thing right now.”

Following the reunion special airing, the Florida native got honest in an Instagram post about their growing relationship.

“I can’t promise we will last forever,” she wrote on September 17. “Honestly, some relationships don’t last after 20 years and some do, that’s life. But what I can promise you is that I take this seriously, won’t lose myself, I will always try my best, I will always keep it real, and we will have each other’s backs. Thank you for following us through this journey of hope, faith, all of the next phases of life and more importantly – love. cheers to an effing INSANE adventure.”

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe and Sarah Hearon

