Bachelor Nation Men Get Real About Skincare





Real men talk skincare. Bachelor in Paradise stars Mike Johnson, Chris Bukowski, Jordan Kimball, Connor Saeli and Chase McNary opened up about their skincare routines exclusively to Us Weekly.

“Coconut oil just for everything. It does everything!” Johnson told Us as he prepped for his Lumenis OxyGeneo 3-in-1 Super Facial in Toronto on Friday, September 27. “I’ve never had [a facial], but I’m so excited for today.”

Bukowski, for his part, is a big fan of the beauty treatment.

“It’s a game-changer. It’s like getting a massage on your face,” he explained. “You’ve got to take extra care of your face, it’s your money-maker.”

The 33-year-old Bachelorette vet added that he loves Aquaphor (on his beard!) and admitted he isn’t afraid of a face mask.

“When you get to my age, you’ve got to do a mask every night. Gotta keep this thing fresh. People can’t think I’m 45,” he quipped.

Kimball, meanwhile, swears by Evian spray.

“It hydrates your face,” he told Us. “It’s $18 for two cans. You spray it on, three minutes let it sit, dab it. Dude, your face never looked better.”

The 27-year-old model also admitted that he felt like he was “glowing” after his Geneo facial.

“I’m just an angel out here on the red carpet tonight,” Kimball joked to Us at the Eligible Magazine party at the Thompson Toronto. “The facial started out as like a pepper kind of feel on my skin, it burned pretty intensely, and then it went to this foaming thing and I almost passed out. I was going to go to sleep it felt so good. They did a great job.”

McNary, 30, agreed: “I’m feeling fantastic. I feel like I’m glowing. My skin feels fantastic.”

Saeli told Us that he plans to take more time for his skin routine.

“It was very hydrating,” the 24-year-old explained. “My first facial experience. Maybe it will be a regular routine kind of thing.”

