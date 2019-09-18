



When Katie Morton and Chris Bukowski left the Bachelor in Paradise: After the Final Rose taping, their engagement was on rocky waters. But now, they are giving fans an update on where their relationship stands today.

“As you’ve seen..It’s been the furthest from easy,” Katie, 26, wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, September 17. “From the decision to take the leap onto the beach, navigating what was real and staying true to myself, and my world that spun out afterward. None of it has been a walk in the park. BUT I’ve learned, a lot. I’ve learned to be more direct, how to challenge myself and others, I’ve learned that I’m empathetic to a fault, that love languages are so important to understanding others, that self sabotage can be found in many forms, and BOY have I learned what patience looks like.”

Most of all, the medical sales representative learned that “your partner is not responsible for your happiness.”

“Happiness is found within and sharing that with each other is what lights up a room!” she continued. “Communication is the link to everything, which is something we sure did LACK in paradise and shortly after. It took us a few months to really get our bearings (especially with some exceptional and unexpected challenges). I know none of you will truly understand why things are the way they are but I ask that you trust me and support me as I navigate this new world of mine. Because I’m happy with me and we are finally happy with us. We have grown so much in our friendship and now in our relationship since that day.”

Katie explained that she cannot promise her romance with Chris, 33, “will be perfect” — because “it won’t be” and “it isn’t” — but she is still putting in her best effort.

“I can’t promise we will last forever,” she wrote. “Honestly, some relationships don’t last after 20 years and some do, that’s life. But what I can promise you is that I take this seriously, won’t lose myself, I will always try my best, I will always keep it real, and we will have each other’s backs. Thank you for following us through this journey of hope, faith, all of the next phases of life and more importantly – love. cheers to an effing INSANE adventure.”

Chris, meanwhile, shared a photo on his Instagram account of himself feeding Katie a slice of pizza as they watched the Paradise reunion at The Knickerbocker Hotel in New York City.

“Love is tough. Love is beautiful. Most importantly love is patient,” he wrote. “Sometimes you need a shock to the system to put a fire under your ass. What I felt then I feel even more now. I love you @katieemo and can’t wait to feed you pizza for the rest of our lives. #BachelorInParadise.”

Chris, who has tried to find love on five seasons of the Bachelor franchise through the years, proposed to Katie in Mexico during their final days in Paradise. She took off her engagement ring at the After the Final Rose taping, telling host Chris Harrison that she felt insecure in her relationship with Chris.

For all the ins and outs of the ketogenic diet and answers to your burning questions about Hollywood’s favorite food plan, subscribe to our new podcast “KetOMG!” below!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!