Bachelor Nation is big on first impressions … but what about second chances? While the majority of eliminated Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants don’t turn the limo around, sometimes the heartbroken man or woman attempt to rejoin the series.

Luke Parker, a controversial contestant on Hannah Brown’s season 15 of The Bachelorette in 2019, was sent home by the former Miss Alabama after he slut-shamed her during the fantasy suite dates. However, the elimination didn’t stop Luke from showing up at the rose ceremony.

“She doesn’t realize I still love her and that I’m not through,” he told the ABC cameras. “This isn’t over for me yet. I couldn’t go home without talking to her again and sharing my heart with her and getting a few things off my chest. She has never told me that she loves me, but I know she loves me. I know without a shadow of a doubt she still has feelings for me. I believe she’s making a big mistake, and I’m going to tell her that. She doesn’t know it yet, but I’m on my way and I’m coming. I want to prove to her how serious I am about this.”

After Hannah pleaded with “narcissistic” Luke to go home, her finalists Peter Weber, Tyler Cameron and Jed Wyatt were forced to step in and he finally left for good.

“We, as producers, we’re thinking there’s going to be some Luke P. fatigue setting in about now, and, if left to our devices, we probably would have gotten rid of him and that storyline earlier to get Hannah on track for what we would hope to be a happy ending,” Chris Harrison said on the “Bachelor Party” podcast at the time, noting that there was “a lot” of behind-the-scenes discussions about Luke’s return. “We knew there would be fatigue, but Hannah and Luke P. couldn’t resolve their relationship and their issues, so, therefore, it lingered on, and he needed to come back because it wasn’t done. And he wasn’t done.”

The following season, contestant Bennett Jordan pleaded with Tayshia Adams to bring him back after she sent him home during a feud with fellow suitor Noah Erb. While the former phlebotomist let the Harvard grad briefly rejoin the show, she sent him home again within 24 hours ahead of the hometown dates.

Scroll through for more examples of contestants returning after their elimination: