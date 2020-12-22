When one suitor leaves, another returns! Tayshia Adams dealt with two shocking developments during part 1 of the Bachelorette finale on Monday, December 21.

Ivan had the first one-on-one date, during which he and Tayshia, while sitting in ice baths, broke the world record for longest, coldest kiss. Ivan confessed that night that he was falling in love with Tayshia, and she reciprocated his feelings. They spent the night in their camper fantasy suite as she gushed that he was “the perfect guy.” The next morning, Ivan said he had no problem proposing to Tayshia.

Zac and Tayshia painted each other’s bodies and daydreamed about their future during their date. She admitted her biggest hesitation about him was that she was getting caught up in the moment. However, when Zac said “I love you” later that night, she told him she’d known for a while that she loved him and she had never felt this way before. In the fantasy suite, she wanted validation that Zac was the right man for her. Although she was giddy the following morning, she noted that Brendan had her heart since “day one.”

Brendan, however, expressed doubts throughout the episode — about getting divorced again and about Tayshia having an “experience” with another man in the fantasy suite. During their date, they met Neil Lane to look at engagement rings, and Tayshia could sense a disconnect between them.

Brendan later admitted that despite thinking he was ready to love again, there was a “big part” of him that was “still broken” from his divorce. He needed more time to heal so he chose to leave, which Tayshia accepted since she knew she couldn’t make him love her. After he exited, she said she always thought she was going to end up with him.

Following Brendan’s departure, former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay questioned whether Tayshia had any regrets about the men she sent home. Tayshia remarked that she knew something was there with Ben, at which time he appeared back at the resort to ask Chris Harrison if he could tell Tayshia he loved her. He confessed his feelings to her, leaving her shocked and wondering what to do.

Part 2 of the season 16 Bachelorette finale airs on ABC Tuesday, December 22, at 8 p.m. ET.