Tayshia Adams is reflecting on her tumultuous journey as the Bachelorette ahead of the show’s season finale.

“Have something on my heart I wanted to share. It’s a little long but bear with me,” the 30-year-old wrote on Instagram on Saturday, December 19.

“I woke up this morning feeling extra grateful. Grateful for my past as it has led me to the now. Grateful for the opportunities that have come into my life over the past several months, allowing endless possibilities. Most of all, I am grateful that I have had the chance to show my true authentic self, and share my heart, with all of you as you’ve watched my journey unfold,” she captioned a photo of Laguna Beach, California.

“I’ll have to be the first one to admit that this whole reality tv thing isn’t easy. Being only human, sometimes all of this is taxing. The last couple weeks have been a rollercoaster to say the least!” the California native, who replaced Clare Crawley as the season 16 lead, continued. “Watching the last few episodes, I’ve been reliving so much of what made this experience challenging. It’s like I’ve been going through elements of it all a second time around. That being said, at times the ranging emotions have taken a toll on me and other times brought me so much hope, cheer and joy, all in real time. But I genuinely gave it my all during the whole experience and will take something away from each of the men I had the opportunity to meet and connect with.”

The phlebotomist thanked Bachelor Nation “for being a part of this journey with me.”

“The immense amount of positive love and support I’ve received since the beginning, it has not gone unnoticed!” she concluded. “It’s crazy to think the end is near, but I am excited for you to see where my heart leads me. While bittersweet, I know this is just the end of one chapter, and I can’t wait to see where life takes me next. Let’s fricken gooooooo. Signing off with love, your bachelorette xo.”

The Bachelorette wraps up on Monday, December 21, and Tuesday, December 22, with Brendan Morais, Zac Clark and Ivan Hall as Adams’ remaining contestants going into the Fantasy Suite dates.

She broke down in tears during the Tuesday, December 15, episode when she eliminated Ben Smith after the hometown dates. Some Bachelorette fans are speculating that the former Army Ranger might return and confess his love for Adams in the final episodes.

The Bachelorette finale airs on ABC over two nights on Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.