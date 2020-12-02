Spoiler alert? Tayshia Adams isn’t exactly hiding the giant diamond ring on her left hand as her journey plays out on season 16 of The Bachelorette.

Fans first spotted the rock on the 30-year-old reality TV personality’s hand as she explained her iced coffee recipe via Instagram Stories. Tayshia’s followers got a closer look at the diamond ring as she recorded an episode of her “Click Bait” podcast on Tuesday, December 1.

“New @clickbaitBN being recorded!” she captioned a selfie sipping on her iced beverage ahead of Tuesday’s episode.

Tayshia took over for Clare Crawley as the season 16 lead last month after the 39-year-old hairdresser got engaged to Dale Moss within the first two weeks of filming. (Clare was also seen wearing a diamond ring before her proposal aired.) The former phlebotomist, who was previously married to her college sweetheart, opened up exclusively to Us Weekly in November about how she was cautious about getting engaged again.

“Having been married before, I feel like … I’m not just going to do anything just to do something,” she told Us. “I’m not going to do it because I feel like I need to or do this and that. I’m going to do it because it’s the right thing to do, and I’m excited and happy. If it were to happen, it’d be with the right sentiment.”

Tayshia’s ex-husband, Josh Bourelle, filed for divorce in October 2017 after less than two years of marriage. In their divorce documents, he claimed that the former couple had been “living separate lives” since August 2017.

“It’s not hard at all [to talk about the divorce on The Bachelorette] because it’s definitely something that I’ve experienced in the past and it led me to today,” Tayshia told Us. “But I don’t want it to define me because it doesn’t define me. It’s just something that I grew from and I learned from.”

The Bachelor in Paradise alum added that she “couldn’t have asked for, like, a better group of men.” She explained: “I’ve always said that I want an older, more mature man that has depth and all of these guys have exactly that. It was, like, perfect.”

Last month, however, Tayshia explained to fellow Bachelorettes Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin that she told Clare’s remaining contestants (and her four new suitors) that she wasn’t necessarily looking for a fiancé at the end of her season.

“I told them, ‘I don’t think I’m gonna get engaged at the end of this, I think I might just leave with a boyfriend or whatever,’ and they [understood] and said, ‘We’re not gonna pressure you to do anything,” she said on “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast on November 10. “You do what your heart wants, so I didn’t ever really feel that pressure of, ‘Oh my God, I need to find a husband right now.’ So, I just kind of lived my journey how I wanted to.”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.