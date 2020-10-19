New bling alert? Clare Crawley was spotted wearing a diamond ring in her hometown of Sacramento, California, a week after the season 16 premiere of The Bachelorette.

In photos obtained by PageSix on Monday, October 19, the rock on the 39-year-old hairstylist’s hand was hard to miss as she sported black leggings, a black tank top and a matching baseball hat during her weekend scroll. Crawley previously told former Bachelorettes Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin that often wears a piece of jewelry on her left hand that she bought for herself, but it’s unclear if it’s the same ring she was seen wearing in Sacramento.

“I got myself a ring a while ago for my ring finger because I wanted to signify like this is for love, right? I wanted to signify self-love first above everything always,” she said on “Bachelor Happy Hour” earlier this month. “And basically, like, I wanted to get something for myself that I never have to give back to anybody, that nobody can ever take away from me, that will always be mine and that comes first over anything. So self-love and you know what? I will never ask anything of a man that I can’t get for myself.”

After the photos surfaced on Monday, Crawley posted a selfie showing off the ring she bought herself.

“People have noticed I wear this ring on my wedding finger, and have asked why!” she began via Instagram. “The truth is because it is a commitment to myself first and foremost, to embody self-love. In the past I found myself getting into relationships where there was little to no reciprocity, and in the end would feel depleted and empty. This is my promise to myself, to make sure I always had enough self love that no matter what happened, I was committed to loving myself unconditionally, and that is something no man could take away from me.”

Crawley’s journey to find love began on Tuesday, October 13, when The Bachelorette returned to ABC. During the premiere, the Bachelor Winter Games alum was flustered when she met Dale Moss, a 32-year-old former football player turned model.

“I definitely feel like I just met my husband,” Crawley said during the premiere. “I’m shaking.”

During an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, she described the moment she met Moss as “breathtaking.”

Crawley explained, “It was one of those moments where you don’t know it until you experience it, what exactly that feeling is. I still can’t put it into words what that feeling is though. It was when your body has that kind of, like, a goosebumpy reaction to things; it just takes your breath away.”

While Moss got the first impression rose during the premiere, Blake Moynes scored the first kiss of the season. Crawley also revealed that Moynes, 29, was the only contestant who reached out to while production was suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I know that there are these rules that we have to abide by, and it’s out of respect for the process … but this season was just so unique in itself that I think everything kind of went out the window,” Crawley told Us. “The reason he reached out was, I mean, warmed my heart. You could tell. “The reason he did it was for my mom and I would never in a million years be mad at anybody who had that as their core reason for reaching out.”

Us confirmed in August that Crawley stopped filming season 16 of The Bachelorette within the first two weeks of production because she was already in love with one of her suitors. The network subsequently called in Tayshia Adams to pick up where she left off.

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.