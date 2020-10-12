Most dramatic season yet? Bachelorette contestant Dale Moss quickly stole Clare Crawley‘s heart in a new sneak peek of season 16 — and it may just be love at first sight.

“I definitely feel like I just met my husband,” Crawley, 39, admits after meeting the athlete, 32, a clip released on Monday, October 12. “I’m shaking!”

The hairstylist was originally announced as the season 16 Bachelorette in March before filming was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic. She kicked off her search for true love at La Quinta Resort in California later that summer. In August, Us Weekly confirmed that she was already falling hard for one of her suitors — and chose to leave the show early!

Us later confirmed that Bachelor Nation fan-favorite Tayshia Adams would be joining the series as a second lead after Crawley decided that she had already found The One within two weeks of filming.

“[Producers] were shocked by her choice,” a source said of Crawley’s surprising exit, which left the team “scrambling” and “frantic” to figure out how to move forward. “They had to find a way to continue the show without just starting from scratch.”

Before Crawley began filming, the reality star teased that she had already done plenty of research on the men who were cast to fight for her heart.

“Obviously [I googled them]. What woman wouldn’t, are you kidding me?” she joked during a June episode of the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast. “I will say this. At first, I really didn’t. I really did not and it was because, I don’t know. I just kind of felt like I want to get to know them and regardless … You have to see and feel it in person and so regardless of what their life is and what it looks like on their Instagram, it’s nice to actually see them in person and I am huge on pheromones, so that’s like the end for me.”

