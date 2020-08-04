Bachelor Nation is ready for a season unlike any other! After Us Weekly confirmed that Clare Crawley will exit The Bachelorette early as Tayshia Adams steps in, stars including Colton Underwood and Rachel Lindsay were quick to congratulate the phlebotomist on her new role.

A source confirmed to Us on Monday, August 3, that Clare, 39, found love just days after beginning her journey and will step aside as the season 16 lead to allow Adams, 29, to begin her search for The One. The Santa Ana, California, native has already arrived on location at La Quinta Resort & Club in Palm Springs, where the upcoming season is filming amid the COVID-19 pandemic instead of the usual mansion.

Us previously confirmed that producers “reached out to backup Bachelorette contestants who had been vetted for Clare’s season but were ultimately not cast to film at La Quinta.” At the time, the reasoning was unclear, with a source telling Us, “It was very apparent that something had happened with production.”

Amid the speculation, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Clare was back on Twitter — she “liked” and “unliked” a tweet about the switch-up — while Tayshia went dark on social media, indicating that she started filming. Tayshia’s friend Demi Burnett, who also competed on Colton’s season of The Bachelor in 2019, fueled rumors when she revealed that she had recently texted Tayshia, but the message did not deliver.

Season 16 of The Bachelorette has been rocky from the start. Eleven days after ABC announced in March that Clare would be the next lead, making her the oldest in the show’s history, Warner Bros. confirmed that production had been postponed due to the pandemic. Filming finally began in mid-July.

The hairstylist previously competed on Juan Pablo Galavis’ season of The Bachelor in 2014, finishing as his runner-up. She later appeared on Bachelor in Paradise seasons 1 and 2 as well as The Bachelor Winter Games, which documented her brief engagement to Benoit Beauséjour-Savard.

Tayshia, for her part, finished in third place on Colton’s season before falling for John Paul Jones on Paradise season 6. They split in October 2019.

