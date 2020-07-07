And she’s off! The Bachelorette star Clare Crawley shared what appeared to be her final Instagram post before leaving to film season 16.

“Dear self- I want to thank you,” the 39-year-old captioned a photo of herself in workout attire and looking outside on Tuesday, July 7. “You walked on so many difficult journeys these past few years. You fought battles- with those who love you, and with those whom you love. You were let down time and time again, but you didn’t let it shatter your faith in relationships, in love. You’ve had to prove your worth to those unworthy and you were broken – more than words can explain but you have been reborn.”

She continued, “You found your true self and changed the meaning of your life – turning it into something beautiful, into something worth living! So, I want to say that I’m proud of you. I know how hard it has been. I cannot thank you enough for taking care of me. I promise that I will continue to take care of you too. Just keeping strong. For me. Keep going. Keep on fighting. You know you can do this. – Ruby Dahl.”

Bachelor blogger Steve “Reality Steve” Carbone previously reported that Crawley, her suitors and the ABC reality dating series’ crew are set to arrive in Palm Springs, California, on Thursday, July 9, and Friday, July 10. They will reportedly quarantine for one week to ensure that no one tests positive for the novel coronavirus, and then production is expected to begin on Friday, July 17. The entire season will be filmed in one location.

ABC announced in March that Crawley would be the next Bachelorette, making her the oldest in the show’s history. However, the hairstylist’s journey was delayed later that month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Talk about most dramatic season ever!” she quipped via Instagram at the time. “In all seriousness, everyone’s health is the most important priority at this time.”

As a result of the postponement, the men competing for Crawley’s heart will likely be different than the ones ABC originally announced — just in case they reached out to her via social media while waiting. The reality star herself even admitted in June that she googled her initial cast.

Matt James is one of the suitors who is definitely no longer a part of the cast. On June 12, the network named the 28-year-old, who is best friends with The Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron, the franchise’s first Black male lead. His season of The Bachelor is set to air in early 2021 after Crawley’s premieres this fall.

The California native previously competed on Juan Pablo Galavis’ season of The Bachelor in 2014 and finished as the runner-up. She later unsuccessfully searched for love on Bachelor in Paradise seasons 1 and 2 and was briefly engaged to her Bachelor Winter Games costar Benoit Beauséjour-Savard in 2018.