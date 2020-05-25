‘The Bachelorette’ Season 16: Everything We Know

Clare Crawley could have been engaged by now.

ABC named the 39-year-old hairdresser the 16th Bachelorette in March. Less than a month later, the network was forced to postpone production due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“With the rapidly changing events related to COVID-19, and out of an abundance of caution, Warner Bros. Television Group is halting production on some of our 70-plus series and pilots currently filming or about to begin,” Warner Bros. Television Group told Us Weekly in a statement on March 13. “There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on any of our productions, but the health and safety of our employees, casts and crews remains our top priority. During this time, we will continue to follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control as well as local officials and public health professionals in each city where our productions are based.”

The news came just hours before cameras were set to start rolling at the Los Angeles mansion.

“Well hello! Talk about most dramatic season ever!” Clare wrote via Instagram at the time. “In all seriousness, Everyone’s health is the most important priority at this time, and as I’m sure you’ve heard, we are pressing pause for now on filming The Bachelorette. 🌹 We are taking it day by day and even hour by hour as this is so unpredictable.”

She added: “All I know for sure is that my heart is so full from all the love and support this far, and am still so excited for my journey to begin! I’ve waited 38 years for these moments, what’s a little bit longer, right! 😉❤️ xoxo.”

Fans first met Clare on Juan Pablo Galavis’ The Bachelor. The season 18 runner-up went on to appear on Bachelor in Paradise seasons 1 and 2 and Bachelor Winter Games. While she got engaged to Benoit Beauséjour-Savard during the February 2018 finale of Bachelor Winter Games, they split two months later.

Scroll through for everything we know about Clare’s season, including a potential start date:

