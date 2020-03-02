Benoît Beauséjour-Savard is rooting for his ex-fiancée, Clare Crawley, after she was announced as the next Bachelorette on Monday, March 2.

In a new Instagram update, the Bachelor in Paradise alum posted a photo of himself smiling with his former flame. The pic was accompanied by a statement, where he wished the leading lady the best of luck on her journey to finding love.

“Congratulations to this gem!! She will be an amazing Bachelorette,” the Bachelorette alum, 33, captioned the cute snap on Monday. “She is smart, fun, strong, knows what she wants and most importantly, she will call out the guys messing around!!”

Beauséjour-Savard continued, “Hell yeah!! Good Luck on your journey to find love @clarecrawley !! You will be the best 🙌🏼 #thebestbacheloretteever.”

Crawley, 38, first competed on Juan Pablo Galavis’ season of the ABC hit, which aired in 2014. Years later, she accepted a proposal from Beauséjour-Savard after they fell in love on the 2018 spinoff series, Bachelor Winter Games.

The duo announced the end of their engagement that April via Instagram.“We understand a lot of you have been asking about our relationship since the show, and we wanted to thank you all for the love and respect as we navigated it in real life off camera,” they previously said in a joint statement. “We do understand however, having a public engagement on TV kind of changes that. It’s with a heavy heart that we have mutually decided to end our relationship. We think the world of eachother, and we were both hoping we could make this work.”

They continued, “I’m sorry that this may not be what you want to hear, but it’s our truth. Just know there are no negative feelings here, we are simply two people who believed in love, and were open enough to give it a chance.”

After much speculation, Crawley was announced as the season 16 Bachelorette during Good Morning America on Monday. The casting of Crawley, who succeeds Hannah Brown in the coveted role, is historic as she will be the oldest woman to lead the franchise — a title that was previously helmed by Rachel Lindsay, who was 32 when appearing on the show’s 13th season.

“So unexpected,” Crawley told GMA host Lara Spencer on Monday. “I cannot believe it. I mean, six years later. What is happening?”

Crawley also addressed her age coming into the competition, adding, “I’m wondering if they’re ready for me, for my age. I feel that would be more of an issue than me with them, because I feel so much younger at heart than my actual age. I’m proud of my age, but I just feel younger. That, to me, is what’s important.”

Days before the news was confirmed, Crawley posted a cryptic quote to Instagram that detailed the importance of bravery. “Choose courage over comfort. Choose whole hearts over armor,” the Brené Brown quote read. “And choose the great adventure of being brave and afraid. At the exact same time.”