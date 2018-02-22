Fourth time’s the charm for Clare Crawley! The Bachelor star finally found her true love and got engaged to Benoit Beausejour-Savard during the Thursday, February 22, episode of The Bachelor Winter Games: World Tells All!

During their time in the house, Clare and Benoit hit it off early and kissed during the premiere. However, when the Canadian Bachelorette star revealed that he felt very strongly for her, she followed her heart and told him she didn’t feel the same way — in tears, he went home.

Fast forward two months to World Tells All: Chris Harrison revealed that Clare actually found love after the show. “The second I got back to Sacramento, I checked my phone, and I had a message from a guy,” she says, beginning to get choked up. “Timing was so off but it was so perfect for me because it was a man that just cared about if I was OK.”

With that, Benoit was brought out on stage. After exchanging “I love yous,” he stood her up. “You’re the strongest woman I’ve ever met in my entire life,” he said to her before getting down on one knee. He also said that he felt someone was looking down from above and would approve, referencing her father. With that, he popped the question, and she said yes!

Breaking News: There will be ICE on #TheBachelorWinterGames!! Who will be engaged? Watch it all play out next week! 💍🎊❄️ pic.twitter.com/MNXfNB7jY3 — The Bachelor Winter Games (@BachWinterGames) February 17, 2018

Backstage, she called her family to tell them the big news. “They thought I was tricking them. They thought I was completely tricking them,” Clare told Us Weekly exclusively at the taping. “I’ve talked to them all about Benoit to them, so they know about him. When I get scared or have my moments of like, ‘This is a lot,’ they’re like, ‘Clare, he’s amazing and this is everything you’ve ever wanted!’”

The couple are now in a long-distance relationship — she lives in Sacramento and he lives in Montreal — but they’ll find somewhere to live together soon enough. “I don’t care where we end up, I just can’t do snow,” Clare said.

Benoit also explained to Us that when he got home from Winter Games, he assumed that Clare would end up with Christian Rauch … but he still reached out. “I was like, ‘This is not the end of the two of us.’ I knew at that moment she may have fell for him, and it didn’t happen,” he noted. “So she just called me, and from there, it went better and better and we spent hours and hours each and every day talking to each other.”

“We’ve spent the last two months talking to each other,” Benoit added. “It just gets better and better.”

With reporting by Emily Marcus.

