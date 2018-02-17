The Bachelor Winter Games continues to bring on some exciting surprises — including a proposal!

The Twitter account for the hit show tweeted a photo of a woman’s hand showing off a stunning diamond ring on Friday, February 16, with a caption that read, “Breaking News: There will be ICE on #TheBachelorWinterGames!! Who will be engaged? Watch it all play out next week!”

Eagle-eyed fans quickly speculated which lucky woman gets engaged — and they seem convinced that it’s Bachelor alum Clare Crawley. The hand with the engagement ring is wearing a pinkie ring that looks identical to the one Crawley has been seen wearing on the show.

As previously reported, Crawley, 36, found herself in a love triangle with The Bachelorette Canada’s Benoit Beausejour-Savard, who she made out with on the premiere episode of the games, and Christian Rauch. But on the last episode, she followed her heart and told the Canadian star she didn’t have the same feelings for him as he had for her, prompting him to leave.

Despite Beausejour-Savard’s departure, Rauch, 34, was annoyed with Crawley for standing him up, which resulted in her getting fed up with the way he spoke to her. At the end of the episode, Rauch, who was on The Bachelorette Switzerland and Germany, chose Crawley during the rose ceremony and she agreed to stay.

The cast, comprised of 14 players from various international versions of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette and a dozen American contestants, are competing against each other in Olympic sports to win dates.

The Bachelor Winter Games airs on ABC Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

