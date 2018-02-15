‘The Bachelor Winter Games’ Recap: Clare’s Love Triangle Breaks Apart

The Bachelor Winter Games continued and surprising new connections were made during the Thursday, February 15, episode! Hopefully, you didn’t get too attached to the pairs from the premiere.

One of the first couples that hit it off this week was Luke and Stassi. While his date with Rebecca went well, he wanted to leave his options open. However, the moment he connected with Stassi over their heart issues, that option became pretty clear. She ended up getting the date card and asking him to join her. Oddly enough, their date was very similar to one he went on with JoJo Fletcher, but he said his connection with JoJo was physical, while with Stassi, it was a deeper bond.

Kevin was also ready to explore other options, but didn’t feel comfortable seeing other people after his date with Bibiana. It was quite refreshing to see that happen on this show! Before even kissing Ashley I., he went and “closed the book” with Bibiana. So, Ashley was more or less, picking out their wedding China.

Lucky for Bibiana, she quickly connected with New Zealand Bachelor, Jordan Mauger, who entered the house late and immediately was put in the hot seat by the entire house. However, he owned up to his past: Yes, he really chose the winner of his season by flipping a coin.

Clare however, did not flip a coin to end her love triangle; she followed her heart. Benoit was head-over-heels for her, and although it was extremely hard to do, she told him she didn’t feel the same way. So after breaking down in tears, he decided to leave. So, did that open up the door for Christian? Not exactly. He kept blaming her for apparently standing him up for their “appointment.” However, the way he spoke to her was her bigger problem. She’d been pushed around before and was not going to let that happen again. Later, she said she wouldn’t stay even if he asked.

Chris Harrison told the group that the guys would actually be handing out the roses this week … ie., it’d be an actual rose ceremony. Here’s who the roses went to:

Courtney chose Lily

Luke chose Stassi

Jordan chose Bibiana

Josiah chose Ally

Dean chose Lesley

Kevin chose Ashley I.

Ben chose Yuki

Michael chose Tiffany

Christian chose Clare (and yes, she stayed)

This meant that Rebecca and Jenny were both sent home.

The Bachelor Winter Games airs on ABC Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

