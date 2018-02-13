That didn’t take long! Ashley Iaconetti, who began her Bachelor tenure on Chris Soules’ season and went on to appear on two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise, is most known for crying on the show after getting rejected. When entering The Bachelor Winter Games house, the 29-year-old journalist had her eye on Canadian Bachelor star Kevin Wendt.

“I’ve made my Bachelor Games claim right now. Kevin, we’re going out on a date,” Ashley tells the camera in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Monday, February 13, premiere. “You guys know me. I zone in on one person, and I’m not looking anywhere else.”

Unfortunately, he was looking elsewhere. He chooses Bibiana Juliana, a contestant from Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season, for his date, and she agrees.

With that, Ashley cannot contain her emotions, breaking down in tears in an interview. “It’s literally been a pattern the last two years. I just don’t know what I’m doing. Friend zone central,” she says, trying to take deep breaths while crying. “Why does this always happen? Why does it always happen? I don’t get it. It sucks. Like, the one guy I had interest in, of course went on a date tonight. Why don’t I ever get picked?”

Later, she laugh-cries her way through a conversation with Ben Higgins, who tries to console her. At one point, a girl in the house asks if she’s laughing or crying. “Both, it’s what I do. It’s fine,” she says, unable to stop cry-laughing.

After Soules sent Ashley home on season 19 of The Bachelor, Ashley fell for Jared Haibon on season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise. While the two became best friends, she fell in love with him and was absolutely heartbroken when he didn’t feel the same way. She returned to Paradise with Jared on season 3, and he quickly got into a relationship with Caila Quinn, once again hurting Ashley. She also briefly had a relationship with Wells Adams, but that did not work, either.

The Bachelor Winter Games premieres on ABC Tuesday, February 13, at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!