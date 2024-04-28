Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift supported his pal Patrick Mahomes’ charity auction with a special ace up their sleeves.

“All right, all right, all right now! I think I was just talking to my significant other,” Kelce, 34, said at the 15 and the Mahomies Vegas Golf Classic on Saturday, April 28, per social media footage. “We might have one other auction item that wasn’t on the docket.”

He continued, “Has anyone heard of the Eras Tour? There might be a fun game where there are four tickets to the Miami, New Orleans or Indianapolis dates when the Eras Tour comes back to the United States. Does that fire anybody up?”

After a rousing bidding war, with Kelce running through the ballroom, the tickets ended up selling for $80,000. The funds raised will support 15 and the Mahomies, the nonprofit launched by Mahomes, 28, who then tossed signed footballs into the crowd for an additional $10,000 each.

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all anyone can talk about. Swift and Kelce were first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared he attempted to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour. “I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I […]

Kelce and Swift, 34, hit up the Las Vegas charity gala on Saturday to support Patrick and his wife Brittany Mahomes’ organization. Swift, for her part, stunned in a strapless olive gown with a gold choker necklace while Kelce opted for a blue suit. At one point, the couple even joined the crowd in swirling their red rally towels in the air.

Kelce, a friend and Kansas City Chiefs teammate of Patrick’s, has been dating the pop star since summer 2023. The following September, Swift went to her first of 13 Chiefs games that included Super Bowl LVIII. After Kelce’s NFL season concluded in February, he’s been a doting tour boyfriend and attended several of Swift’s international Eras Tour dates.

Travis Kelce recently at Mahomes’ Golf Charity Gala! He auctioned off Eras Tour tickets after speaking to his ‘significant other’, which sold for $61K! 🥹

pic.twitter.com/uEOfFnHfSb — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) April 28, 2024

Swift’s concerts have been on hiatus since March, leading up to the promotion of her The Tortured Poets Department album earlier this month. She resumes her live shows in Paris in May, with a source telling Us Weekly that she’ll miss Kelce when she’s on the road.

“[They have] deepened their bond,” the insider exclusively told Us of their time off. “It makes the prospect of her tour more challenging. She’ll be sad, [but] they support and respect [each other]. They have busy careers, so they understand those commitments, as difficult as it is.”

Related: Every Time Travis Kelce Supported Taylor Swift at Her 'Eras Tour' Concerts Travis Kelce is officially in his Swiftie era. Just as Swift cheered on the athlete at many 2024 NFL season games, Kelce hit the road to support the pop star at her Eras Tour shows. The tour featuring music from Swift’s entire discography was the starting point of their romance, as Kelce publicly announced his […]

Kelce has also hinted that he plans to “support” several of Swift’s international shows, especially looking forward to her Wembley Stadium residency in London. (Swift plays the British venue for several nights in both June and August.)

“I’ll tell you what. The London shows, I think she’s at Wembley eight times, which is mind-blowing that she can do that many shows in one stadium and fill that thing up,” Kelce gushed to Entertainment Tonight earlier in April. “I played at Wembley once and I don’t even think we filled that thing all the way up.”