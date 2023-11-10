Taylor Swift Donates Signed Record to Patrick Mahomes Charity Auction

Taylor Swift was enchanted to support Patrick Mahomes’ nonprofit with a special silent auction item.

Optimal Fundraising Group, which organized the auction for the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation’s annual gala, revealed via Instagram on Thursday, November 9, that Swift gifted a one-of-a-kind item to a lucky bidder – a framed, “commemorative” platinum record and an “authentic autograph.” It is not known which gala attendee was “The Lucky One” to win the item.

Mahomes, 28, launched his eponymous organization in 2019 to help improve “the lives of children” in “communities in need.” Patrick and wife Brittany Mahomes hosted the third annual gala on Thursday in Kansas City.

“Thank y’all for being here,” the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback said in his speech. “Let’s keep it going, let’s make it bigger and bigger and see where we can go.”

Swift was not in attendance as she restarted her Eras Tour in Buenos Aires on Thursday. The Grammy winner will perform at the River Plate Stadium for three nights before bringing the South American leg of her concert tour to Rio de Janeiro and São Paolo.

Swift has recently become tight with Patrick and Brittany, 28, since she started dating Patrick’s Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce earlier this year. (Kelce, 34, stepped out at the Thursday gala in support of pals Patrick and Brittany.)

“Brittany is thrilled to be building a genuine friendship with Taylor. They’ve hung out a couple of times and have grown fairly close in a short period of time,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in October. “Brittany thinks Taylor is so sweet, and down to earth, and they get along really great. … They’re having a blast and love cheering on their men together.”

Swift and Brittany have been spotted hanging out in the Chiefs’ private suites at multiple NFL games — even creating a handshake when the current Super Bowl champs scored a touchdown. Both women did not go to the Chiefs game in Germany on Sunday, November 5, but Swift hosted Brittany and several other Chiefs wives at her New York City apartment for a viewing party.

“Taylor is loving her newfound friendships with the other wives and girlfriends of Travis’ teammates,” a second source told Us earlier this month. “She appreciates that they know how to have fun just like she does and she loves cheering Travis and the Chiefs on alongside all of them.”