To celebrate the release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version), Taylor Swift sent an array of her besties — including Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes — themed merchandise.

Brittany, 28, uploaded footage of her haul via Instagram Story on Friday, October 27, revealing she received the limited-edition 1989 (Taylor’s Version) cardigan and a copy of the vinyl record. She captioned her post, “Taylor’s Version,” and set it to Swift’s rerecorded version of “Wildest Dreams.”

Swift, 33, also included a personalized note in the gift bag. “Oh, hi! As I rerelease and reclaim my beloved 1989 album, I wanted to send you some gifts to say thank you for your support,” the Grammy winner penned. “Love, Taylor.”

Swift — who has been rerecording all of her past albums since 2020 after drama over ownership of Big Machine Records’ masters — and Brittany have become pals since the singer started dating Travis Kelce. (Kelce, 34, and Patrick, 28, play football together for the Kansas City Chiefs.)

While Swift sat with Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, during her debut appearance at the Chiefs game in September, she has since been seen with Brittany in the stands. Swift and Brittany enjoyed the Chiefs games against the New York Jets, Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Chargers side-by-side.

“Brittany is thrilled to be building a genuine friendship with Taylor. They’ve hung out a couple of times and have grown fairly close in a short period of time,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “Brittany thinks Taylor is so sweet, and down to earth, and they get along really great. … They’re having a blast and love cheering on their men together.”

During the October 22 game against the Chargers, Swift joined Brittany in a box with her and Patrick’s two kids: Sterling, 2, and Bronze, 20 months. Swift, who even played with the kiddos from her perch, and Brittany also made up their own touchdown handshake.

“I need to talk to Travis because me and Travis don’t even have a handshake yet. So I mean, they’re ahead of the game on us,” Patrick joked during a radio interview with Kansas City’s KCSP (610 AM) on Thursday, October 26. “So we’re gonna have to get on the whiteboard, and we’re gonna figure out a handshake so that we can try to one-up theirs.”

Swift and Travis have been linked since September, with a source telling Us Weekly earlier this month that their friends think they are “in love” already. “They’re really happy. They’re not saying they’re in love yet,” the insider added. “But it’s obvious to her friends they’re heading in that direction.”