Brittany Mahomes (née Matthews) is ecstatic to have Taylor Swift as her new game day buddy.

“Brittany is thrilled to be building a genuine friendship with Taylor. They’ve hung out a couple of times and have grown fairly close in a short period of time,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Brittany thinks Taylor is so sweet, and down to earth, and they get along really great.”

Brittany, 28, is married to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who often connects with tight end Travis Kelce on and off the field. The insider notes that the couple, who share daughter Sterling, 2, and son Bronze, 11 months, have been “huge fans” of Swift — who has been linked to Kelce in recent weeks — and went to see her in July while she was in Kansas City for her Eras Tour.

Kelce, 34, also went to see Swift perform and famously attempted to give the singer his phone number. While he was unsuccessful at the time, he later invited Swift to come see one of his games.

As Swift has attended three games so far this season, she’s been spotted rooting for the Chiefs alongside Brittany in the team’s suite.

“The fact that Patrick and Travis are best friends makes things even better,” the source tells Us of Swift and Brittany’s newfound friendship. “They’re having a blast and love cheering on their men together.”

Swift and Brittany were spotted together for the first time during a girls’ dinner in New York City in late September as the Chiefs were in town to take on the New York Jets. Swift’s pals Sophie Turner and Blake Lively were also in attendance for the night out.

The following day, the group headed to the MetLife stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy, Sabrina Carpenter and Hugh Jackman were also in attendance as the Chiefs beat the Jets.

Most recently, Swift and Brittany were spotted at the Chiefs and Denver Broncos game on Thursday, October 12, alongside Travis’ parents, Ed and Donna Kelce. Brittany and Swift enthusiastically celebrated with a hug when their men connected on a 20-yard pass during the second quarter.

A second source told Us in October that Swift and Travis are taking things slow.

“Taylor’s really enjoying getting to know Travis,” the insider said at the time. “They’re taking it day by day, but she has high hopes. She likes that he’s a normal, nice guy. He’s down-to-earth and isn’t affected by fame. She also thinks he’s hot.”