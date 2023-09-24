Taylor Swift is sparking the interest of the NFL’s biggest stars — and we’re not just talking about Travis Kelce.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, for one, attended multiple dates of Swift’s Eras Tour when the show came through East Rutherford, NJ in May 2023.

“I’m very proud of my dancing skills finally being on display, and I’m unabashedly a superfan,” Rodgers told Entertainment Tonight in July 2023 about his status as a Swiftie.

At the time, Rodgers went viral after videos of him singing along to songs like “Shake It Off” were shared on social media, but his status as a Swiftie was quickly overshadowed by another athlete.

Kelce has since become the NFL’s biggest Swiftie after admitting that he attempted to give the singer his number when attending her Kansas City Eras Tour stop in July 2023. However, things didn’t go according to plan. In the months that followed, romance rumors between the two started swirling.

“I told her, ‘You know, I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead [Stadium], you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit,’” Kelce said during a September 2023 appearance on ““The Pat McAfee Show,” addressing the dating speculation. “So, we’ll see what happens in the near future.”

He added, “I threw it out there. I threw the ball in her court.”

While Kelce has made headlines for his potential romance with the singer, he’s hardly the only professional football player that’s publicly shared his admiration for Swift.

Keep scrolling to see which other NFL stars have publicly declared themselves fans of Swift: