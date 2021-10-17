No awkward moments here! The moment Miles Teller first saw Keleigh Sperry in May 2013, he immediately was drawn to her.

“We both had mutual friends of the [Black Keys],” the Pennsylvania native told Vogue in September 2019 of the pair’s first meeting at a party for the band. “Keleigh had caught my eye early in the night, and we talked. I didn’t think it went well, but after a few more attempts, I got her to dance with me, and a week later, we went on a date. After we met, I knew she was The One.”

Though, the California native remembered that first meeting differently: “He was so charming and charismatic,” the model told the outlet at the time. “I adored him from the first moment we met.”

After dating for nearly six years, the Footloose actor proposed to his longtime girlfriend in August 2017 while they were on a safari in Africa. At the time, he instructed their tour guide to tie a red rose to a tree with a note that featured both of their initials along with their anniversary and proposal dates.

“[We] walked up to this nice, scenic vista having coffee,” the That Awkward Moment actor recalled on Live With Kelly and Ryan in October 2017. “She looked over and saw a rose and thought somebody had died. Which, whatever. I said, ‘Today was the last day you woke up as my girlfriend.’”

Nearly two years later, the pair wed during a romantic ceremony in Maui, Hawaii. The pair quickly decided on the Hawaiian wedding destination since Sperry’s family had spent every summer there.

“Miles started joining us on vacations, and we fell in love with it together,” she explained to Vogue after the nuptials. “We both felt happiest there and wanted it to be a big part of our lives forever.”

Since then, the pair’s relationship has continued to flourish, as he gushed about his wife during a December 2020 interview with Men’s Health.

“We just hang out,” he told the outlet of the pair’s quarantine plans amid the coronavirus pandemic. “She keeps me calm. It’s pretty great. I’m with her now from when I wake up to the moment I go to bed. We have a lot of friends whose relationships got put under a magnifying glass during these times, but we are really great. Once you get married and you make that ultimate commitment, life is just a lot less stressful. You just know that person is always going to be there.”

The Opeth: The Devil’s Orchard actress, for her part, has frequently shared snaps with her husband via social media. In May 2021, she posted a pic of the Top Gun: Maverick star via Instagram while they were at dinner in Hawaii and captioned it, “My whole ❤️.”

Scroll below for a timeline of the duo’s love story: