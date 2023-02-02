Couple goals! Miles Teller and wife Keleigh Sperry make being put on hold fun in their joint Super Bowl commercial for Bud Light.

“The estimated hold time is now less than 96 minutes,” a monotone voice says as Sperry, 30, balances her phone on her forehead in the ad, which was released on Thursday, February 2.

After hearing the unfortunate wait time, the Top Gun: Maverick star, 35, comes to the rescue in the form of two cold Bud Light cans. Teller brings his wife a beer and proceeds to dance through their kitchen to the hold music playing on speaker.

The Spectacular Now actor shows off his signature moves, which include moonwalking with the couple’s dog, and jumping into the air like a ballerina. It isn’t long before Sperry gives into the beat and joins her husband in the living room for a dance session.

“We thank you for your patience,” the voice on the other line says, briefly breaking the couple’s focus. The twosome resume their party until they hear from the company once more.

“Sorry, are you still there?” the voice asks, to which a frozen Sperry replies with a laugh, “Yes!”

The commercial ends with Bud Light’s playful slogan, “Easy to drink. Easy to enjoy.” Teller then lifts his love — who previously appeared in Taylor Swift’s “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version)” music video with her spouse — into the air while holding onto his beverage.

“I couldn’t be more excited to team up with Bud Light for my Super Bowl commercial debut alongside my wife, Keleigh, and the real star of the show, our dog Bugsy,” the Whiplash actor said in a February press release. “I loved the fact that Bud Light wanted to create something authentic in feeling and tone to our actual relationship.”

The Divergent star, who tied the knot in 2019, explained: “Life can get messy, it can get frustrating, it can all feel trivial and pointless at times, but I love the message of ‘Choosing Enjoyment’ in those moments. At the end of the day, it’s about who we spend our time with and how we choose to spend that time. Enjoy the little moments.”

The Bud Light “Hold” commercial marks a “new era” for the brand, which was founded 41 years prior.

“Bud Light was created to be an easy-drinking beer; that is how we were born. We have turned that unique truth into our new platform — Bud Light is ‘Easy to Drink, Easy to Enjoy,’” vice president of marketing for Bud Light, Alissa Heinerscheid, said in a press release. “And we look forward to bringing this message to life for consumers at Super Bowl and beyond.”

The alcohol brand, which is the official beer sponsor of the NFL, revealed that throughout 2023 it plans to roll out new ads and promotions highlighting its “Easy Enjoyment” platform. In celebration of Super Bowl LVII, which takes place on Sunday, February 12, Bud Light is giving fans the chance to “Bring Home the Bud Light.”

The campaign challenges both the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles fans to “unlock a city-wide celebration” for the loyal followers if they win. During the game, viewers can also have a chance to win $10,000 every time a team scores.

Learn more about the “Bring Home the Bud Light” challenge on www.BudLight.com.