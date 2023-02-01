We’re totally buggin’! Alicia Silverstone returns as Clueless character Cher in one of the many star-studded commercials set to air during Super Bowl LVII.

“It looks like the cat is out of the designer handbag,” the actress, 46, captioned a teaser video via Instagram on Wednesday, February 1.

The clip shows Silverstone in her iconic yellow plaid skirt and blazer set walking to the front of a classroom. She topped off her outfit with a C necklace.

“Don’t bug, your girl is back,” she says before the Rakuten logo is shown as Supergrass’ hit song “Alright” plays. The company is reviving Cher Horowitz from Silverstone’s iconic 1995 movie Clueless for their big game ad.

The February 12 football championship, which pits the Philadelphia Eagles against the Kansas City Chiefs, will feature tons of new commercials starring celebs. Serena Williams and Brian Cox teamed up for a Michelob Ultra ad inspired by Caddyshack. They are joined by various sports stars — including Jimmy Butler, Alex Morgan, Tony Romo, Nneka Ogwumike and Canelo Alvarez — as they take over Bushwood Country Club.

The Super Bowl brings in the biggest audience for TV each year, with an estimated 208 million tuning in last year, according to the NFL. With that many eyeballs, ads cost a premium, selling at a record-breaking $7 million for 30 seconds of airtime in 2023.

However, Cox, who plays Logan Roy on HBO’s Succession, exclusively told Us Weekly that he didn’t even know that the game day ads are considered a massive pop culture institution.

“I didn’t even know what a Super Bowl commercial was,” the Scottish actor, 76, told Us on Monday, January 30. “My sons explained it, ‘Dad, it’s one of the highest honors you could have is to be asked to be in a Super Bowl commercial.’ I said, ‘Really?’ I said, ‘Oh, OK. Didn’t know.’”

However, it wasn’t the millions of potential viewers who made Cox nervous about filming the ad.

“Then they told me I would, I was gonna be playing golf with Serena Williams, which was a very daunting aspect,” he admitted. “And I am not really a very sporting type at all. And she is probably the finest female athlete in the world, you know? And so that was daunting. But she was so sweet and so nice and had great dignity about her. I had huge respect for her because there was no fuss. She just got on with it and did the job. I mean, a lot of actors could learn from Serena Williams, I tell you.”

See the star-studded ads air during Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12, on Fox, and scroll down to see all the celebs who will be in Super Bowl 2023 commercials: