Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

LOL

Pete Davidson Eats a Jon Hamm and Brie Larson Sandwich In Hellmann’s Super Bowl Commercial

By

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

A celeb sandwich. Pete Davidson makes a delicious meal with Jon Hamm and Brie Larson in Hellman’s new commercial, set to air during Super Bowl LVII.

Alicia Silverstone Returns as Cher! See Stars in Super Bowl 2023 Ads

Read article

The game day ad starts with Hamm and Larson in a refrigerator with a giant jar of mayonnaise. “Brie, any idea why we are in a fridge?” the Mad Men alum, 51, asks.

Pete Davidson Eats a Jon Hamm and Brie Larson Sandwich In Hellmann's Super Bowl Commercial
Jon Hamm and Brie Larson Courtesy of Hellmann's

“Well, I’m Brie,” the Oscar winner, 33, notes. “And you’re …”

Hamm says his first name before he realizes their connection. “Brie and Hamm!” he says. “Hamm and Brie — I get it. And Hellman’s!”

Larson explains, “We’re dinner.”

Hamm adds, “With Hellman’s, all these leftovers can be anything.”

Suddenly, the fridge door opens, revealing the hungry Saturday Night Live alum. “Is that Pete Davidson?” Hamm asks. “He really is everywhere.”

Pete Davidson Eats a Jon Hamm and Brie Larson Sandwich In Hellmann's Super Bowl Commercial
Pete Davidson Courtesy of Hellmann's

“I’m gonna eat you guys,” the Staten Island native, 29, declares.

Luckily, Davidson uses actual meat, cheese and Hellman’s mayo to create a mouthwatering ham and brie panini. “You guys are really delicious,” he tells them.

“That’s … that’s weird,” Hamm declares.

Davidson announces: “Hellmann’s brings leftovers to life.”

Here for the Ads! Watch the Best Super Bowl Food Commercials of All Time

Read article

The Unilever brand’s campaign tagline — “Make taste, not waste” — is shown with Hellman’s driving awareness around food waste at home.

It’s the brand’s third Super Bowl spot highlighting the issue, and it’s Davidson’s second year being part of Hellman’s game day commercials. He was tackled by Jerrod Mayo in the 2022 promos.

“Being a part of last year’s ad with Hellmann’s really opened my eyes about the issue of food waste,” Davidson said in a Tuesday, February 6, press release. “When they asked me to open up my fridge this year and get more people to think about bringing leftovers to life, I thought it was pretty cool.”

Hamm said he was delighted to join Hellman’s and Davidson. “Filming this spot alongside Brie Larson, Pete Davidson and a giant jar of Hellmann’s was a real honor for me,” the Missouri native said in a statement. “I didn’t really think about how much food waste happens at home when you don’t pay attention to what’s in your fridge until filming this commercial. Pete may have found me delicious, but I find myself inspired to bring my leftovers to life and make a difference when it comes to reducing food waste.”

Pete Davidson Eats a Jon Hamm and Brie Larson Sandwich In Hellmann's Super Bowl Commercial
Jon Hamm Courtesy of Hellmann's

Super Bowl LVII: Everything to Know About the 2023 Football Game, Matchup

Read article

Larson, meanwhile, quipped that she was thrilled to encourage people to stop throwing away their delicious soft cheeses. “When Hellmann’s came to me about incorporating my namesake ingredient into their Big Game commercial, I was thrilled,” the Captain Marvel star said in a statement. “It happens to be a delicious, versatile addition to many dishes – just like Hellmann’s mayo! – so I hope our commercial inspires viewers to keep that in mind the next time they think about tossing brie out.”

Pete Davidson Eats a Jon Hamm and Brie Larson Sandwich In Hellmann's Super Bowl Commercial
Brie Larson Courtesy of Hellmann's

Watch the 30-second spot above before it airs during Super Bowl LVII, which airs live on Fox Sunday, February 12.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!