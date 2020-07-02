The new Brie! Brie Larson opened up about how joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe allowed her to see herself — and, more specifically, her mental health — in a different way.

“For me, my baseline has been … I’m an introvert with asthma. Like, that’s been my story for myself. I’m introverted, I’m scared, I have social anxiety,” the actress, 30, explained in a Thursday, July 2, YouTube video on her newly launched channel. “And through, in particular, playing Captain Marvel, that like kind of wiped clean those titles I had for myself and made me go, ‘Whoa, I’m not really that anymore.’”

She added that “speaking out, telling my story, talking about things that I’m scared of has just helped me so much.”

Larson made her debut as Carol Danvers in 2019’s Captain Marvel. She reprised her role in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame and is set to do so again in an as-yet-untitled Captain Marvel sequel.

The Oscar winner announced her new YouTube channel in a video titled “So, I made a decision…” on Thursday. “YouTube has been a place that I have learned so much. Whether it’s been like how to use my printer or it’s been watching like how to be a considerate activist,” she said. “This is the place to talk about things that are important and that matter.”

Larson promised “deep conversations, anti-racist rhetoric [and] inclusive content” as well as “silly content” and “ways for me to express myself personally.”

Elsewhere in the video, the Just Mercy star shared some roles she tried out for but did not get. “I auditioned for Star Wars,” she noted. “I auditioned for Hunger Games, I auditioned for the Terminator reboot. I actually was thinking about the Terminator reboot today because I got a flat tire and I was like, ‘Oh, the last time I got a flat tire was when I was driving into my audition for Terminator, got a flat tire at the audition and then didn’t get the job.’”

Larson concluded with eagerness about her channel after talking to some YouTube experts. “I’m feeling excited, I’m feeling like I’m gonna pee a little bit. I hope that’s a good thing. I’m feeling nervous,” she admitted. “I think that we’re on the train here and we’re going. So in the meanwhile, I’m gonna figure out when I’m looking into the lens who it is that I’m talking to.”