Like night and day! As the stars of the Avengers franchise celebrate the release of Avengers: Endgame, the final installment of the Infinity Saga, on Friday, April 26, we’re marvel-ling (pun intended) at how much they’ve changed both on and off the screen.

The film’s diverse cast of characters, which includes Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Evans (Captain America) has gone from a fledging “Avengers Initiative,” reactivated by Samuel L. Jackson‘s character of Nick Fury in 2012’s The Avengers to a well-oiled machine.

The 22nd film in the Marvel universe will see the superhero group working together to reverse the chaos caused by Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Infinity War after he used Infinity Stones to destroy half of the Earth’s population — yikes!

One need look no further than the purple carpet that was rolled out in L.A. on Monday, April 22, for the group as they assembled together at the Avengers: Endgame premiere (minus a few faces — noticeably absent from the event were Tom Hiddleston [Loki] and Jackson) to see how much they have transformed.

Scroll through to see all the differences in Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Chris Hemsworth (Thor) and more over the past seven years.