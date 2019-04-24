Blame it on the lack of sleep? Chris Hemsworth and the rest of the star-studded Avengers: Endgame cast have been busy leading up to the highly anticipated release of the superhero flick — and it seems in that time the Australian actor might have forgotten how to spell his name.

Hemsworth, 35, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans and Jeremy Renner commemorated the final movie in Marvel’s Infinity franchise by leaving their cement handprints outside Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatre, but it was the Thor star’s imprint that turned heads as it appeared to barely show the “T.”

“Chris Hemsworth absolutely forgot the t in his name and try to add it after didnt he?” one Twitter user wrote, pointing out the strange way he wrote the letter. Another added: “The man is gorgeous! Who cares if he cant spell! @chrishemsworth.”

However, some were convinced the spot was just too small. “Or….or he was just trying to squeeze everything into that space,” one Twitter user chimed in.

And he wasn’t the only Chris who appeared to have a little bit of a blunder. Though Chris Evans, 37, doesn’t have a very long name, the Gifted actor seemingly couldn’t get it to fit on one line under his handprint — luckily, he got it right during the real ceremony.

In a Twitter picture posted on the official Twitter page for the TCL Chinese Theatre, Evans’ ⁩”practice print” can be seen in which his name fits when in cursive, but not in his large print.

“Looks like Chris Evans’s practice run came in ‘handy’ Love how he couldn’t fit his name on one line!” one Twitter user joked in response to him not being able to fit the “S” earlier in the day.

Avengers: Endgame — which also stars Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Josh Brolin (Thanos), among many others — is set to hit theaters on Friday, April 26.

