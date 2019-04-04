A decade that’s churned out 21 superhero flicks has given fans plenty of opinions about where each character ranks in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. From Iron Man to Captain America, the blockbuster-filled franchise knows how to generate fierce heroes that leave their marks on movie audiences.

Iron Man

The OG MCU hero! Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark made waves when the first film hit the big screen in May 2008. The actor paved the way for the highly successful movies that followed in its footsteps.

“I hadn’t seen the screen test [for Iron Man], for some reason or another. I finally said, ‘Oh, maybe I should look at this,’” Downey Jr., 54, told Vanity Fair in November 2017. “I looked at the screen test this year, from 10 years ago, and I was like, ‘Yeah, I guess I was the right guy.’”

The leading man starred as the businessman turned metal peacekeeper in 2008’s Iron Man, 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, 2010’s Iron Man 2, 2012’s The Avengers, 2013’s Iron Man 3, 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron, 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War and 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

Captain America

Make way for the first Avenger. Chris Evans is the unofficial head of the franchise as Steve Rogers. The 37-year-old actor has appeared in a Marvel film every year since 2011, but will seemingly hang up his shield after Avengers: Endgame. “Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing the role over the last 8 years has been an honor,” he tweeted in October 2018. “To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.”

Evans told The Hollywood Reporter in March that he plans to take home his costume. “I’m going to ask for the full suit,” he said. “I never asked for the full suit. [Chris] Hemsworth got the full suit. I want the full suit.”

Watch the video above to see how Us Weekly ranked Marvel’s top cinematic heroes, including Thor, Captain Marvel and the Guardians of the Galaxy!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!