Their bond is forever. The cast of Avengers: Infinity War has made their love for each other and their film permanent with matching tattoos! Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Renner headed to East Side Ink in New York City together to get tattoos in honor of their hit movie.

Downey Jr., 53, shared a close-up of the tattoo he got on his right forearm and it appears to be the Avengers symbol with an arrow pointing through it and the number six on top of it.

The cast got their ink from tattoo artist Joshua Lord and he even let the actors give him one in exchange. “@avengers part 1… They say it’s better to give than to receive … @joshualord 🎥 and #djcredit @jimmy_rich,” the Iron Man star captioned two Instagram videos on Monday, May 7, of himself tattooing Lord.

“Oh man!!! I can finally post this!!! It’s revealed by the man himself! Avengers Assemble!!! Thank you all for the best time ever,” Lord captioned a photo of himself with the cast on Monday.

Renner, 47, shared his own clips on Thursday, May 3, and captioned it: “Brave man to allow all the @avengers the opportunity to ink @joshualord what a killer day @robertdowneyjr @chrishemsworth #scarjo #chrisevans #avengersunited #eastsideink #hidethenerves.”

He also shared a photo with the tattoo guy and wrote: “Well team, we did it…? Thank you @joshualord for sharing ink with us all @avengers much love.”

The film, which also stars Chadwick Boseman, Chris Evans, Chris Pratt, Don Cheadle, Benedict Cumberbatch, Anthony Mackie and Tom Hiddleston, broke box office records during its opening weekend in April. The Marvel blockbuster brought in $250 million in North America and $380 million at the international box office, totaling a staggering $630 million worldwide.

