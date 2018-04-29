Breaking records! Avengers: Infinity War is already smashing box office records in its opening weekend. The Marvel blockbuster raked in $250 million in North America and $380 million at the international box office totaling a staggering $630 million worldwide.

The superhero film now holds the record for the top worldwide opening weekend of all time, knocking down The Fate of the Furious, which previously held the record for earning $541.9 million when it opened in 2017. Unlike F8, the numbers for Infinity War did not include China or Russia. The figure also surpasses Star Wars: The Force Awakens (which brought in $248 million in 2015) for the biggest domestic opening weekend in the United States.

Disney Worldwide Distribution Chief Dave Hollis told Deadline that the box office news is “unexpected and unlike anything that anyone would have projected.”

He added: “Honestly, this is a result that goes unbelievably beyond what anyone would have expected. But it’s also a reflection of what 10 years of really methodical work and a great campaign, and an unbelievably strong movie and every single person being in the movie and what that means for driving people into cinemas.”

The movie, which pits Marvel’s superheroes including the Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy against the evil Thanos, was co-directed by Joe and Anthony Russo. It has a star-studded cast including Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Evans, Chris Pratt, Josh Brolin, Don Cheadle, Benedict Cumberbatch, Anthony Mackie, Tom Hiddleston, Chris Hemsworth, Zoe Saldana and Elizabeth Olsen.

