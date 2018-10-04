Cap out? Chris Evans shared a heartfelt note on Twitter after wrapping his role as Captain America in next year’s as-yet-untitled Avengers film.

Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 4, 2018

The actor’s Steve Rogers was last seen in Avengers: Infinity War earlier this year. His character was — spoiler alert! — one of the few Marvel Cinematic Universe superheroes to survive Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet-generated attack on Earth. Avengers 4 is set to be released in May 2019.

A New York Times article published in March of this year claimed that Evans would retire from the iconic part after reshoots for the fourth Avengers movie concluded. The Snowpiercer star told the publication at the time: “You want to get off the train before they push you off.”

The Before We Go actor previously confirmed that he had already extended his role beyond what he initially agreed to. “I had six films in my Marvel contract, so I could have said after the third Avengers I was done, but they wanted to make the third and fourth Avengers films as a two-parter,” he told Telegraph in June 2017. “They said they had so many other characters to fit in — Guardians of the Galaxy, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange, Ant Man — and couldn’t get them all into one movie … It made sense. It’s going to wrap everything up.”

Evans has been busy since joining the franchise, appearing in a Marvel film every year since 2011. The What’s Your Number? actor starred in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger, 2012’s The Avengers, 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier, 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron, 2016’s Captain America: Civil War and 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War. He also had cameos in Thor: The Dark World, Ant-Man and Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Fans have begun speculating about who could take up Captain America’s shield in the future should Evans bid adieu to the character. Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) have both adopted the role in the comic books and could continue his legacy on the big screen.

