Superheroes on and off the screen. Chris Evans, Ryan Reynolds and Paul Bettany answered an urgent call for help on Sunday, March 25, after Fox News Shannon Bream asked Avengers stars to send well wishes to a terminally ill child.

“Need your help Twitterverse — trying to help a young boy who is dying. He probably has just days and all he wants is a greeting from one of the Avengers,” Bream, 47, tweeted. “If you have a celeb connection, please let me know. Otherwise, could you help out with a RT? Thank you in advance!”

Evans, 36, known for his role as Captain America in the action franchise, responded, “Happy to! DM me.”

Reynolds, 41, who will join the series in the upcoming flick Avengers: Infinity Wars as the raunchy mercenary Deadpool, also vowed to show his support. “I’m more of a ‘Reverse Avenger,’” he joked while replying to Bream. “But happy to help. DM me.”

Bettany, 46, also expressed his desire to greet the boy. “I’m the purple one,” replied the actor, who voiced J.A.R.V.I.S. in the Iron Man films and plays Vision in The Avengers.“DM me.”

Chloe Bennet, who played superhero Daisy Johnson on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. for 5 seasons from 2013 to 2018, asked Bream for the little one’s name.

“Emilio,” the journalist responded alongside a prayer hands emoji.

More celebrities, including Meghan McCain and Greta Van Susteren, also retweeted Bream’s message and shared their desire to help the anchor reach The Avengers stars.

Bream shared an uplifting message later on Sunday after receiving a wave of support from the actors. “Thank you, EVERYONE! Major progress has been made because of you,” she wrote.

This is not the first time The Avengers stars have rallied together for a good deed. Last December, Evans invited Keaton Jones, a young boy from Tennessee whose bullying video went viral, to the Avengers: Infinity Wars premiere in L.A.

Reynolds, who won the Critics’ Choice Award for Entertainer of the Year in December 2016, dedicated the honor to young cancer patients who related to his character, who also suffered from the disease.

“The character had cancer and some of the people that this character resonated with was sick kids. So I would like to dedicate this honor to the Make-a-Wish Foundation and the SickKids Foundation of Toronto, two incredible organizations that do so much for so many kids in need,” he said at the time. “They started a fight and it’s up to us to finish it.”

Avengers: Infinity Wars hits theaters on Friday, April 27.

