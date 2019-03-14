Marvel fans prepare to be wowed. The official trailer for Avengers: Endgame was released on Thursday, March 14, and is just as dramatic as expected.

“Whatever it takes,” the clip was captioned on the Marvel Studios official Twitter page. “In theaters April 26.” In the nearly two-and-a-half minute video, Captain America (Chris Evans) appears front and center.

“I saw all these people die,” Captain America says to Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), reflecting on Thanos’ genocide, which killed half the world’s population. “I keep telling everybody they should move on. Some do. But not us.”

Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) — whose presence was absent from Avengers: Infinity War — shows up in a dark moment, teaching his daughter how to shoot a bow and arrow. He later can be seen holding hands with Black Widow, who shares advice with him.

On top of the aforementioned superheros, Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) Thor (Chris Hemsworth), The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) are among the others who band together in their mission to save the world.

Twitter users erupted with excitement shortly after the trailer was released. “EVERYONE STOP TONY IS ON EARTH AND IS ALIVE AND BREATHING PLS STAY THAT WAY UNTIL THE END OF THE MOVIE #AvengersEndGame,” one commenter wrote. Another added: “#AvengersEndgame the moment when everyone got goosebumps.”

Other fans of the franchise took a moment to honor the late Marvel Comics chairman Stan Lee, who died at age 95 in November 2018.

“When I think about the fact Stan Lee died before getting to see the ultimate fruition of all his hard work… just can’t be thankful enough for that man and his imagination #AvengersEndgame,” a Twitter user gushed.

Watch the full trailer above!

Avengers: Endgame is set to hit theaters on Friday, April 26.

