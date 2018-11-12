Grieving the loss of one of Hollywood’s finest. Ryan Reynolds, Kaley Cuoco and Chris Evans were among the celebrities who quickly reacted to the news that Marvel Comics chairman Stan Lee died at age 95 on Monday, November 12.

Robert Downey Jr., whose career was resurrected by his starring role in 2008’s Iron Man, shared a photo of himself and the comic book writer on Instagram, writing, “I owe it all to you,,, Rest In Peace Stan… #MCU #Excelsior #legend #rip#stanlee #TeamStark ( 📸 @jimmy_rich )”

“I am so sad to hear that @therealstanlee has passed away!” Cuoco, 32, captioned a series of Instagram pictures of herself with Lee, who cameoed on The Big Band Theory. “He left his magnificent stamp on our show @bigbangtheory_cbs in so many ways and we are eternally grateful .. I adored his visits, hugs and fantastic stories . He was an epic superhero and I will never forget him!! #stanlee 💫 excelsior!!”

Reynolds, 42 — who starred as Marvel’s Deadpool — simply tweeted: “Damn… RIP Stan. Thanks for everything.”

“There will never be another Stan Lee,” Evans, 37, who as Captain America is also part of the Marvel family, tweeted. “For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!!”

Seth Rogen chimed in, “Thank you Stan Lee for making people who feel different realize they are special.”

Hugh Jackman — who played Marvel’s Wolverine — posted a lengthy message in Lee’s honor alongside a photo of the two together.

“We’ve lost a creative genius,” Jackman wrote. “Stan Lee was a pioneering force in the superhero universe. I’m proud to have been a small part of his legacy and …. to have helped bring one of his characters to life. #StanLee #wolverine.”

The emotional tributes came shortly after Lee’s daughter, Joan Celia “J.C.” Lee, confirmed to TMZ that Lee had passed away.

Scroll down to see more reactions from celebrities mourning the loss of the Marvel great.

What a legend and so grateful to have met you. Thank you Stan Lee for the adventures, characters and memories you've given the world. Your legacy will live forever. — AJ McLean (@aj_mclean) November 12, 2018

So sad to hear Stan Lee has moved on to his next adventure. He added such dimension to culture, and to millions and millions of fans he opened doors to new ways of looking at the world. A true storyteller. pic.twitter.com/LheI1eWUHt — Adam Savage (@donttrythis) November 12, 2018

At age 7, I drew this weird portrait of Stan Lee and asked my Mom to send it to him. Thankfully she didn't because 30+ years later, I got to give it to the great one in person. Thanks for all the fun Stan #Excelsior pic.twitter.com/IpfYBSjWyf — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) November 12, 2018

RIP Stan Lee … Thank u for reminding awkward, clumsy weirdos they belong. Peter Parker saved me. You will be missed 🙏🏽💔 RIP — Aimee Garcia (@Aimee_Garcia) November 12, 2018

He inspired millions with his myriad, “Marvelous” characters, from Spiderman to Black Panther, Thor to the X-Men. Legendary creator Stan Lee is dead at 95. But his stories will live on and continue to ignite the imaginations of generations to come. Rest with the stars, great sir. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 12, 2018

