Thirty, flirty … and reunited to take down Thanos? Mark Ruffalo had a lot to talk about at the Avengers: Endgame premiere in Los Angeles — but there was one thing that nearly left him speechless.

During a red carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight on Monday, April 22, the Begin Again actor, 51, was surprised to learn that Brie Larson was in the 2004 film 13 Going on 30, in which Ruffalo starred with Jennifer Garner.

Fun fact #1: Brie Larson was in ‘13 Going on 30’ with Mark Ruffalo Fun fact #2: He was just as shook as we were! 😭 #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/nMXs26vOJp — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) April 23, 2019

After a brief pause, Ruffalo was handed a picture which proved the Room actress, 29, was in fact, in the movie. “She was a mean girl!” he said after letting out a laugh. “Oh, my God. That’s amazing. Wow, I didn’t know that … how cool!”

Ruffalo added: “We didn’t work together [on that movie] … That was a lovely little movie [but] I didn’t get to work her.” (Larson played one of the “6 Chicks” in a flashback scene to the ‘80s in which she rocked a blue top and matching scrunchie.)

The Wisconsin native’s newfound knowledge of the film came at a perfect time. Garner, 47, took to Instagram on Tuesday, April 23, to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the movie — in which she gave a special shout out to Larson.

“The movie benefitted from the performances of so many young actresses. Open and twinkly-magical then— now, 15 years later, they are ruling the world. (Hi #SixChicks — @brielarson, @ashleybenson, @christabrittany—who also played a young me in Ghosts of Girlfriends Past—and my own sweet @revjuliaroth),” the Peppermint actress wrote alongside a series of photos. “I feel so, so lucky to have had the experience of making this joyful movie.”

Flash forward a decade and a half later, Ruffalo (Hulk) and Larson (Captain Marvel) costar in the highly anticipated Avengers: Endgame. The movie features a star-studded cast including Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Chris Evans (Captain America), Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Josh Brolin (Thanos) and more.

The superhero flick is the fourth and final film in the Marvel series that reintroduced famous superheroes and gave them a modern twist. The movie will unite the aforementioned characters, who will fight undo Thanos’ actions after a genocide attack destroyed nearly all civilization.

Avengers: Endgame is set to hit theaters on Friday, April 26.

