After 22 (!) films, Marvel superheroes are taking another stand in Avengers: Endgame, and you better believe the star-studded cast is celebrating in style. Hollywood’s biggest names turned up for the film’s L.A. premiere on Monday, April 22, and the purple carpet was a who’s who of best-dressed celebs showing off their stylish superpowers.

One of the biggest trends of the night? Color — and lots of it. Zoe Saldana stunned in an ultraviolet Givenchy number that included a pretty pleated skirt and peplum waist, and Danai Gurira made a similar statement in her fuchsia Oscar de la Renta gown. Captain Marvel — ahem, Brie Larson — complemented the jewel-tone carpet in her lavender Celine style. Lydia Hearst, meanwhile, kept things short and sweet in a multi-colored Balmain mini, but it was her matching eye makeup look by celeb artist Rachel Goodwin that really stole the show.

Even the stars who arrived in black proved the shade is anything but boring. Natalie Portman paired a shimmering slitted skirt with her sexy Dior bodysuit, while Miley Cyrus coordinated with hubby Liam Hemsworth in a crystal-embellished Saint Laurent gown. Tessa Thompson also upgraded her Ronald van der Kemp LBD with celestial-inspired embroidery.

Oh, and then there were the boss-lady vibes served up by Letitia Wright, Evangeline Lilly and Olivia Holt in powerful pantsuits. Gwyneth Paltrow offered her own take on the trend by skipping pants in favor of leg-baring tuxedo jacket.

From Scarlett Johansson’s bustier-inspired minidress to Elizabeth Olsen’s slinky blue gown, keep scrolling to see all the hottest star style from the Avengers: Endgame premiere!