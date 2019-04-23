With Avengers: Endgame set to hit theaters on Friday, April 26, fans are looking for any insight into the fate of their favorite Marvel superheroes — and many are now wondering if Brie Larson and Scarlett Johansson just offered a big hint with their Infinity Gauntlet-inspired jewelry at the film’s L.A. premiere on Monday, April 22.

Last we saw the superhero crew in Avengers: Infinity War, they seemed to have met their match in villain Thanos, who used his gem-encrusted glove (i.e. the Infinity Gautlet) to snap half the living beings in the universe out of existence. No spoilers here, but the blingy design will no doubt play a pretty large role in the latest film, which makes Larson and Johansson’s decision to rock their own versions all the more intriguing.

For the uninitiated, the Infinity Gauntlet features six stones, each with its own significance. The time (green), reality (red), soul (orange), power (purple) and space (blue) gems are set on the fingers, while the larger mind stone (yellow) sits on the back of the hand. And, as it turns out, the powerful fictional jewels look pretty darn chic IRL.

In the case of Captain Marvel — ahem, Larson — stylist Samantha McMillen worked with jeweler-to-the-stars Irene Neuwirth on a custom golden cuff and five jeweled rings made with tourmaline, aquamarine, and emerald to complement the actress’ slinky lilac Celine gown.

Johansson (who plays Black Widow in the franchise), meanwhile, sported a slightly different take on the bling that had the sweetest significance. L.A.-based jeweler Sonia Boyajian shared on Instagram that the actress’ boyfriend, Colin Jost, commissioned the dazzling piece as a keepsake.

“My beautiful wonderful spectacular friend last night wore the gift that her beau @colinjost commissioned me to make her as a memento for the last [A]vengers film,” Boyajian wrote. “It was certainly the craziest commission, but up for the challenge, this was my version of the glove of #thanos … I really have to thank Colin for this, because from both of us it was a true labor of love.”

Unlike Larson’s jewels, which were all individual pieces, Boyajian created an interconnected design featuring golden chains that attached the rings to the center stone and cuff. More importantly, the metal perfectly coordinated with Johansson’s shimmering Versace minidress and sparkly Jimmy Choo clutch.

So while we anxiously wait to see what the endgame is Captain Marvel, Black Widow and the rest of their superhuman buddies, we’ll go ahead and marvel at the IRL Infinity Gauntlets.

