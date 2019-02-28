We’re happy to see that superheroes now include yet another fierce woman. These days heroes come in all different shapes and sizes now, including super stylish ladies like Brie Larson. On Wednesday, February 27, the beauty attended her Captain Marvel European Gala at The Curzon Mayfair in London looking totally epic and crazy chic.

The Oscar-winner wore a custom blue Valentino Haute Couture ballgown, which featured gold glitter lining that we only caught a glimpse of every now and again as she walked the red — well, blue — carpet. This subtle shimmer along with the full skirt gave the actress the grace of an Old Hollywood beauty. But the cape-like train, off-the-shoulder neckline and bareback cutouts showed off the star’s superhero strength. And honestly, we’re here this combo.

The 29-year-old actress has been seriously killing the style game lately. This look only came days after she slayed at the 2019 Oscars in not one head-turning look, but two stunning dresses!

To walk the red carpet, she wore a form-fitting Celine chainmail gown that featured a thigh-high slit, finding the perfect balance of sophistication and sex appeal. Then making a quick wardrobe change, she showed up to the star-studded Vanity Fair afterparty in another hot frock, this time a one-shoulder red showstopper.

But the actress isn’t just interested in looking the part of a Marvel hero. She actually wants to do her part too. While talking to press at Wednesday night’s gala, Larson spoke to 8-year-old Illy, an interviewer invited by the non-profit organization The Female Lead who came dressed in her Captain Marvel costume. Seeing this younger generation look up to a gorgeous, powerful and strong superhero is one hell of an empowering moment.

